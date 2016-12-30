St. Ambrose topples Mount Mercy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

St. Ambrose topples Mount Mercy

Posted: Updated:

St. Ambrose beat Mount Mercy, 72-70, Friday afternoon in women's non-conference basketball at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport. 

The victory improves St. Ambrose to 5-9 on the season, while Mount Mercy falls to 6-6.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.