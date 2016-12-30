Grand River Center brings in nearly $10 million for Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand River Center brings in nearly $10 million for Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Grand River Center hosted more than 180,000 people in 2016, bringing in more than $9.5 million in economic impact to the Dubuque area, according to a report they'll present to the city council on Tuesday.

They say more than 55,000 of those people came from out of town, and on average, each person spent about $175 during their time in Dubuque.

The River Center hosted events on 332 of the 365 days this year, accounting for 90 percent of days this year.

They were also named a 2016 Best of MidAmerica Award Winner by Meetings Focus Magazine.

They also intend to launch a brand new website in 2017, according to that report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.