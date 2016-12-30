Grand River Center brings in nearly $10 million for Dubuque

The Grand River Center hosted more than 180,000 people in 2016, bringing in more than $9.5 million in economic impact to the Dubuque area, according to a report they'll present to the city council on Tuesday.

They say more than 55,000 of those people came from out of town, and on average, each person spent about $175 during their time in Dubuque.

The River Center hosted events on 332 of the 365 days this year, accounting for 90 percent of days this year.

They were also named a 2016 Best of MidAmerica Award Winner by Meetings Focus Magazine.

They also intend to launch a brand new website in 2017, according to that report.