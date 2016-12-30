Dubuque Police: Man sexually assaulted woman over the course of many years

Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman several times over a multi-year period, according to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald.

25-year-old Joseph Dunne was arrested Friday morning on warrants for three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and his bond was set at $50,000, they say.

According to their report, police spoke to a woman on Dec. 21 who said Dunne had sexually assaulted her as she slept the night before. She said he'd dont it multiple times about five years ago, when she was still a minor.

Police say Dunne admitted to assaulting the woman both as she slept and on previous occasions, they say.