Waterloo woman sentenced for dealing heroin

WATERLOO (KWWL) -
A Waterloo woman is sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
Michelle Hanson, 28, admitted she sold the drugs out of her home, which was near Morris Park. The Tri-County Drug Task Force searched and found 12 grams of heroin and six patches which contained fentanyl.
Hanson was sentenced in Federal Court to 21 months in prison.
