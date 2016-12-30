Drivers stuck on interstate build snowman - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drivers stuck on interstate build snowman

(CNN) -

If you're stuck in traffic because of snow, one thing you could do to pass the time is build a snowman.

That's what one family did Thursday.

An overnight crash left traffic at a standstill for hours on Interstate 80 West near Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

The family, from North Dakota, got out, put on their winter gloves and had some fun on the side of the road.

They even let their dog run around.

