2 injured in Clayton County crash

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CLAYTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Patrol says two people were injured after two-vehicles crash.

It happened Thursday morning on U.S. 52 at 205th Street north of Garnavillo.

Authorities say 31-year-old Belinda Werner, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., was driving south on U.S. 52. She was driving behind 21-year-old Ariel Laine of Dubuque. The Iowa State Patrol says Laine turned right onto 205th Street and made a U-turn in front of Werner's vehicle. Troopers say that's when the accident happened.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Laine was cited with failure to yield.

