Singer Trey Songz arrested after assaulting officer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Singer Trey Songz arrested after assaulting officer

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

After assaulting a police officer at a concert in Detroit, singer Trey Songz is facing charges.

Songz, whose name is Tremaine Neverson, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury and aggravated assault.

Police say Songz became angry after being told he was out of time and needed to leave the stage Wednesday night.

Songz then began to throw things at police officers as they came on stage to try and calm him.

A police sergeant was hit in the head and taken to the hospital with a concussion.

Songz was arrested Thursday and the court set a $25,000 bond. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.