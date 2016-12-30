Singer Trey Songz arrested after assaulting officer

After assaulting a police officer at a concert in Detroit, singer Trey Songz is facing charges.

Songz, whose name is Tremaine Neverson, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury and aggravated assault.

Police say Songz became angry after being told he was out of time and needed to leave the stage Wednesday night.

Songz then began to throw things at police officers as they came on stage to try and calm him.

A police sergeant was hit in the head and taken to the hospital with a concussion.

Songz was arrested Thursday and the court set a $25,000 bond.

