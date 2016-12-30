Kennedy family member arrested after fight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One member of the Kennedy family was arrested after being involved in a bar fight.

Police in Aspen, Colorado say 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy, Son of Robert F. Kennedy Junior, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Kennedy and another man were found fighting outside a nightclub and a bystander had to jump in and help police break up the fight. 

Kennedy was arrested, but was later released from jail without bond. 

