Amazon holds first "Digital Sale"

NBC News

If you are looking for a new digital device, Amazon is having a big sale.

Today only, December 30, Amazon is promising big discounts on apps, e-books, games, movies, music and other digital content.

This is an effort to replace the success of its "Prime Day."

The company is hoping the sale encourages people to splurge on the digital devices they received over the holidays. 

