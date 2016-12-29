Woman finds baby in box, on a street, next to a trash bin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman finds baby in box, on a street, next to a trash bin

Written by Sara Belmont
A newborn is doing just fine, after being found in a box on a street. A woman in Brazil found the box next to a trash bin on her way home.

She said the baby still had his umbilical cord. The newborn was taken to a hospital, but is said to be doing well. No information on who may have abandoned him.
 

