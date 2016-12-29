Man accused of hiring hit-man allegedly tries again while awaiting trial

A man accused of a murder-for-hire scheme that would kill a family of four, allegedly tries to set up another plot while awaiting trial.

36-year-old Justin DeWitt of North Liberty was already facing four counts of attempted murder and solicitation to commit murder in Johnson County.

According to court documents out of Mucatine County DeWitt is now facing three more counts of attempted murder.

Criminal Complaints say DeWitt met with an undercover agent on December 17th and 19th while at the Muscatine County Jail that he thought was an associate of a hit-man.

Complaints go on to say DeWitt agreed to pay $25,000 to have three people killed, he agreed to pay a $500 down payment for the killings.

On December 20th DeWitt is accused of requesting a check be mailed out to the undercover agent.

All three people DeWitt is accused of hiring someone to kill are people who are set to be testifying against him in an upcoming trial according to the criminal complaints.