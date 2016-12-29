Inmate accused of assaulting detention officer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Inmate accused of assaulting detention officer

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

An Iowa inmate is accused of assaulting a detention officer.  22-year-old Annelease Anderson facing charges.  

She is currently in the Fayette County Jail on burglary charges, which is where she allegedly assaulted the woman.  The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.

