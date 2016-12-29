Urbandale police seeking man who pepper-sprayed officer

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are trying to find a man suspected of involvement in a traffic accident who pepper-sprayed an Urbandale officer who stopped him.

The Urbandale Police Department said in a news release that the accident was reported about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. The department says the officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle reportedly involved, so the officer pulled it over.

The department says that after the officer started talking to the driver, the man sprayed the officer and fled the scene.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.