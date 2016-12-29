Urbandale police seeking man who pepper-sprayed officer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Urbandale police seeking man who pepper-sprayed officer

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are trying to find a man suspected of involvement in a traffic accident who pepper-sprayed an Urbandale officer who stopped him.

The Urbandale Police Department said in a news release that the accident was reported about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. The department says the officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle reportedly involved, so the officer pulled it over.

The department says that after the officer started talking to the driver, the man sprayed the officer and fled the scene.

