Reports of Hatchimals swearing in their sleep

Sara Belmont
(NBC) Some parents are claiming some Christmas gifts are the ones being naughty this holiday season.
Some are saying Hatchimals have a potty mouth.
In Youtube videos, posters say the bird-like toys seem to say the f-word as they sleep. Hatchimals, which sold out in stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas, live in a plastic egg and "hatch" into interactive creatures that respond to touch.
The toys make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them.
Some commenters believe the hatchimals are actually saying "hug me" in their sleep.
Parent company spin master denies the toys are saying "hug me" or swearing on their own. It's noted Hatchimals make unidentifiable noises while sleeping.
The news follows numerous complaints that Hatchimals are failing to hatch.

