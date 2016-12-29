Religious artifacts found in ashes of Loras College building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Maintenance workers cleaning up a Loras College building that was devastated by a fire have found a box filled with religious items, including a prayer asking St. Agatha to specifically protect the building from burning.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2hx1Ecj ) reports the north building of the Visitation Complex caught fire in March after being struck by lightning. No one was injured in the massive blaze, but the more than 125-year-old building was deemed a total loss and is slated for demolition.

Loras maintenance workers recently retrieved the cross that long adorned the complex. In it, they found a small copper box filled with religious statuettes, prayer cards, medallions, a rosary and the prayer to St. Agatha.

Michael Gibson, archivist at the Center for Dubuque History at Loras, says the prayer was "prophetic."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.