Cassville, WI firetruck damaged in crash

A Cassville, Wis. firetruck sustained "severe damage" after it slid off an ice-covered highway and ran into a rock-cut wall along the side of a highway.

It happened on Christmas Day after firefighters were returning to Cassville from battling a fire in rural Potosi.

36-year-old Jordan Thoma was driving south on Highway 81 when he lost control of the firetruck.

He sustained a minor head injury in the crash, and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The two other firemen aboard the truck were not injured.

The firetruck had to be towed from the scene.