Cassville, WI firetruck damaged in crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cassville, WI firetruck damaged in crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A Cassville, Wis. firetruck sustained "severe damage" after it slid off an ice-covered highway and ran into a rock-cut wall along the side of a highway.

It happened on Christmas Day after firefighters were returning to Cassville from battling a fire in rural Potosi.

36-year-old Jordan Thoma was driving south on Highway 81 when he lost control of the firetruck.

He sustained a minor head injury in the crash, and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The two other firemen aboard the truck were not injured.

The firetruck had to be towed from the scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.