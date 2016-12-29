Honda recalls 650,000 minivans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Honda recalls 650,000 minivans

Written by Sara Belmont
Honda says it'll recall nearly 650,000 Odyssey minivans in he U.S. because the second-row seats may not lock in the event of a crash.

Two separate recalls will be conducted.

The largest covers about 634,000 Odysseys from model years 2011 to 2016.

A smaller recall affects about 76,000 of the 2016 model year minivans.

No injuries or crashes have been reported related to the issue.

