Free overnight parking on New Year's Eve in CR

Park Cedar Rapids will be offering free overnight parking on New Year's Eve in the city.

The free offer is in hopes of keeping people safe who are celebrating the New Year.

Free parking will begin at 5 p.m. on December 31st and last until 5 a.m. January 2nd.

The following parking ramps will be free for parking:

-GTC Ramp at 201 4th Avenue SE

- 4th Avenue Ramp at 349 4th Avenue SE

- 3rd Avenue Ramp at 333 3rd Avenue SE

- Southside Ramp at 600 2nd Street SE

Park Cedar Rapids is reminding people to make sure their cars are locked and secure.