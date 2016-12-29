Safe found along a highway - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Safe found along a highway

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A sheriff's office finds a safe, but no one has come forward to claim it.

The safe was found on Christmas Eve along Highway 18 in Grant County. (Wyalusing Township)

The sheriff's office says it's locked and does not appear to be damaged.

Call the sheriff's office if you have any information that can help them track down the owner.

