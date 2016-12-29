Firefighter injured when truck crashes

A Cassville firefighter went to the hospital after the firetruck he was driving slid off an ice-covered road.

It happened on Christmas morning on Highway 81 in Grant County.

The sheriff's office says a crew was coming back to Cassville after fighting a fire near Potosi when Jordan Thoma lost control of the truck on a curve.

It slid off the road and then hit a wall along the shoulder.

Thoma went to the hospital with a minor head injury.

Two other firefighters, Isaac Okey and Rodney Kinyon, were not hurt.

The firetruck was towed from the scene.