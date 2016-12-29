Firefighter injured when truck crashes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighter injured when truck crashes

Posted: Updated:
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A Cassville firefighter went to the hospital after the firetruck he was driving slid off an ice-covered road.

It happened on Christmas morning on Highway 81 in Grant County.

The sheriff's office says a crew was coming back to Cassville after fighting a fire near Potosi when Jordan Thoma lost control of the truck on a curve.

It slid off the road and then hit a wall along the shoulder.

Thoma went to the hospital with a minor head injury.

Two other firefighters, Isaac Okey and Rodney Kinyon, were not hurt.

The firetruck was towed from the scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.