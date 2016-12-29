Waverly man shot and killed while hunting on Christmas Eve

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is saying Waverly native, 47-year-old Kirk Hummel, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting rabbits on Christmas Eve.

This happening in rural Allison around 11 a.m. Hummel and his wife were hunting on his parent's farm when it happened. According to Butler County, his wife, Kathleen Hummel, "reported an accidental discharge from her rifle was the cause of the incident."

Emergency responders attempted to save Hummel, but he died on the way to the hospital.

This remains under investigation.