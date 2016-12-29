UPDATE: Robocall creator sends copy of call to KWWL

The creator of a robocall going around Iowa City has sent a copy of the call to KWWL.

A robocall is encouraging people in and around Iowa City to attend Tuesday's city council work session to hear what members have to say about the idea of Iowa City becoming a sanctuary city.

According to Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton the robocall is claiming the Iowa City City Council plans to vote Tuesday night about whether to become a sanctuary city, but after hearing the call and talking to a Priorities for Iowa representative, that is not the case.

Mayor Throgmorton says the topic will be discussed during their work session but it is simply a discussion.

On Wednesday around noon City Hall began to be flooded with calls from people relating to Iowa City becoming a sanctuary city, the city eventually created an automated message explaining the robocall is not from the city.

The work session discussing the topic of a sanctuary city Tuesday night is open to the public, just as all work sessions are.