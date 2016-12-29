Man in critical condition after Ames shooting

Ames police are investigating an early morning shooting that put a man in the hospital.

Officers were called to the grove apartment complex just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a building specifically reserved for Iowa State students.

One resident was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and airlifted to Des Moines.

Two people who were also in the apartment when police arrived. They initially refused to give any details.

Investigators believe the shooting was contained to the people living in the apartment.

"We don't believe there's any danger," said Commander Jason Tuttle with the Ames Police Department. "We believe that this was a targeted act of violence, we believe people knew each other prior to this incident, but we don't believe there's any ongoing danger to the other residents in the building, necessarily."

Police are withholding the victim's name for now. They say he remains in critical condition.