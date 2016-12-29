Iowa man dies after weightlifting accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa man dies after weightlifting accident

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (WHO) -

An Iowa man is dead after a weight-lifting accident at a gym.

According to the Elite Edge Transformation gym in Ankeny, 22-year-old Kyle Thomson was bench pressing when weights slipped from his grip on Monday morning.

Thomson was taken to the hospital where he later died from severe internal injuries.

"He was a big kid but he was slimming down... he looked great," said Greg Schoon, Thomson's high school instructor. "He knew what he was doing... it was just a freak accident." 

The gym's owner says there was a spotter when Thomson was performing the exercise.

"He was an all around good kid, great athlete, good kid in school and the community. It's a tough loss to comprehend," said Schoon.

Thomson was a senior at Iowa State University.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.