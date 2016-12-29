Iowa man dies after weightlifting accident

An Iowa man is dead after a weight-lifting accident at a gym.

According to the Elite Edge Transformation gym in Ankeny, 22-year-old Kyle Thomson was bench pressing when weights slipped from his grip on Monday morning.

Thomson was taken to the hospital where he later died from severe internal injuries.

"He was a big kid but he was slimming down... he looked great," said Greg Schoon, Thomson's high school instructor. "He knew what he was doing... it was just a freak accident."

The gym's owner says there was a spotter when Thomson was performing the exercise.

"He was an all around good kid, great athlete, good kid in school and the community. It's a tough loss to comprehend," said Schoon.

Thomson was a senior at Iowa State University.