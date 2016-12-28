Purdue beats Iowa, 89-67 in Big 10 opener

Purdue jumped to a big early lead on the Iowa men Wednesday night in West Lafayette, and crushed the Hawkeyes, 89-67, in the Big 10 Conference opener for both teams.

The Boilermakers went up, 8-0 to start the game and never looked back, leading at half, 48-24.

The Boilers cruised in the second half, on route to the 89-67 Big 10 victory.