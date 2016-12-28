Hawks down 24 to Purdue at half - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawks down 24 to Purdue at half

Purdue leads the Iowa Hawkeyes, 49-25, at half in the Big 10 Conference opener for both teams. 

The Boilermakers jumped to an 8-0 lead early and did not let up on the Hawks, whom have Tyler Cook back in the lineup for tonight;s game.

