2 confirmed dead in Apache helicopter crash in Galveston Bay

According to the Army Air National Guard, both soldiers onboard the Apache helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon into Galveston Bay have died.

According to the Pasadena Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a 'military grade' Apache helicopter in the water at El Jardin Beach near the Bayport cruise terminal just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The helicopter was based out of Ellington Field and was associated with the Army Air National Guard, says the Coast Guard.