Bellevue death now homicide investigation

Police in Bellevue are asking the public for help investigating the homicide of a 59-year-old man in northeastern Iowa.

The Division of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday that the death of James Remakel has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy found that the Bellevue man's death was caused by "multiple sharp edged entries" into his body.
 

