Western Dubuque band prepped and ready for Outback Bowl

The Hawkeyes won't be the only team from Iowa taking the field next week during the Outback Bowl.

Western Dubuque will join Waverly-Shell Rock as two of the bands to perform at halftime during the game.

They say it's a stroke of luck that they get to play in the same game the Hawkeyes will be playing in.

Their director says they've spent quite a bit of time prepping for this trip.

"It's a mixture of excitement and hard work. We're doing a lot of different things down there, so we have to memorize some music, and memorize some routines, but they're happy to do it because they know it's going to be fun," said Michael Omarzu, the WD band director.

In addition to the game, they'll also preform in the parade, and put on a number of other performances as well.

They leave Thursday morning at 4 a.m.