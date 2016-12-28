Actress Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death

UPDATE: Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," has died. She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical "Singin' in the Rain." She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.

-------------------------------------------

Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital from a home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, just one day after the death of her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds was hospitalized after a call that she was having trouble breathing, two law enforcement sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart confirmed an adult female was transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center "in fair to serious condition" from an address associated with Reynolds' family.

Reynolds, 84, catapulted to fame after her first leading role in 1952 at age 19, playing Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain," starring alongside veterans Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor

Born April 1, 1932, Reynolds appeared in beauty pageants before she made her film debut in 1950 in the musical "The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady."

The actress starred in the "The Debbie Reynolds Show," a short-lived sitcom on NBC during the late 1960s.

Reynolds then turned her attention to the stage, performing on Broadway and in Las Vegas over the next 20 years.

She continued to appear in films throughout the 1990s. In all, the actress appeared in dozens of films, televisions shows and stage productions and has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes and Academy and Emmy Awards.

Reynolds married three times, first in 1955 to singer Eddie Fisher. The pair had two children together, Carrie and Todd. The couple divorced just two years after Carrie was born, following Fisher's affair with actress Elizabeth Taylor. Reynolds later married shoe Mogul Harry Karlin in 1960, before getting divorced in 1973. her third marriage was to real estate developer Richard Hamlett in 1985. The two divorced in 1996.

Reynold's medical episode on Wednesday comes just one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, stunned the world following the "Star Wars" actress' heart attack during a flight over the weekend. Fisher was 60 years old.

Fisher's half-sister, Joely, tweeted "God speed mama" and a photo of herself and Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon. Joely is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and actress actress Connie Stevens.

Carrie Fisher often spoke of the ups and downs in her relationship with her mother and growing up in the shadow of famous parents.

In 2012, Fisher told the TODAY Show the relationship between the two was "certainly not ... typical."

"But now I have officially turned into my mother. In our family, to turn into one another we do night club acts," she said, in reference to her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking."

The two appeared side-by-side in a 2016 documentary called "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds." The documentary premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and was set to air on HBO in March 2017.

Reynolds on Tuesday thanked those who "embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter" in a post on Facebook following Fisher's death, adding, "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."