Man starts Go Fund Me page to guard Betty White from 2016

Written by Sara Belmont
2016 has been a rough year in celebrity deaths, with the most recent being Carrie Fisher. And one South Carolina man wants to make sure the beloved Betty White isn't next.
Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to stand guard over the beloved, 94-year-old "Golden Girls" actress.
He wrote, "If she's okay with it, i will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe 'til January 1st, 2017." At last check, he's raised $1,000 dollars more than his $2,000 goal.
He wrote if white does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theater company in his area.

