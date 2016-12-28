Man starts Go Fund Me page to guard Betty White from 2016

2016 has been a rough year in celebrity deaths, with the most recent being Carrie Fisher. And one South Carolina man wants to make sure the beloved Betty White isn't next.

Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to stand guard over the beloved, 94-year-old "Golden Girls" actress.

He wrote, "If she's okay with it, i will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe 'til January 1st, 2017." At last check, he's raised $1,000 dollars more than his $2,000 goal.

He wrote if white does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theater company in his area.