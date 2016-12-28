Rapper T.I. and his wife to split as she files for divorce - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rapper T.I. and his wife to split as she files for divorce

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

 Tameka "Tiny" Harris, wife of rapper T.I., has filed for divorce from the hip-hop entertainer.
   Henry County Court records show Harris filed for divorce after six years of marriage with the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr. Tameka Harris was a member of the defunct 90's multi-platinum R&B group Xscape. She also won a Grammy Award in 2000 for co-writing TLC's hit single "No Scrubs."
   Records show the 41-year-old singer filed for divorce Dec. 7.
   T.I., Tameka Harris and their children starred in the VH1 reality show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," which debuted in 2011. They have three children together.
   Tameka Harris had an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.
   A representative for T.I. has not immediately responded to an email for comment.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.