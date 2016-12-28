Year in Review: Eastern Iowa Weather

From storms, to snow, to flooding, to tornadoes. Living in eastern Iowa, we see it all.

It was really the second half of 2016 where weather seemed to dominate the headlines.

July was an active month for tornadoes across eastern Iowa. Most notably was the morning of July 17th, where a line of storms plowed through the area, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind and even two tornadoes; one touching down in Vinton and the other in Walford. Both tornadoes were rated an EF 2, with wind speeds between 115 and 135 miles per hour.

One week later on July 23rd, three tornadoes tracked through parts of Delaware and Dubuque counties. This is the aftermath from the tornado that touched down in Delhi, which briefly went over the water. The Delhi tornado, as well as one in Masonville, produced 90mph winds.

An EF 0 tornado also touched down in Worthington, causing to several crops.

The big weather story across eastern Iowa this year - the major flooding on local rivers during the month of September.

The biggest flooding event since 2008 began on September 21st, as a batch of thunderstorms sat over parts of Floyd and Butler counties, leading to large hail and very heavy rain. One storm even produced a weak tornado near the town of Greene.

The storms dropped nearly a foot of rain in the Cedar River basin, which sent the Cedar, Shell Rock and Wapsipinicon River into major flood stage.

The Shell Rock River at Shell Rock experienced its highest crest ever of 21.51 feet. The river levels in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids were the second highest on record, only behind the historic floods of 2008.

Minor to moderate flooding also occurred along the Iowa, Upper Iowa, Turkey, Maquoketa and Mississippi River.

November was an unusually warm month across eastern Iowa, which lead to active weather on the 28th, where four EF 0 tornadoes touched down across the area. The tornadoes packed winds of 70-75 miles per hour causing minor damage in the towns of Radcliffe, Grundy Center, Parkersburg and Montezuma.

After a warm November, we did a quick 180 in December, with three consecutive weekends of accumulating snow followed by dangerously cold temperatures. Then, another round of snow the fourth week of the month.

No matter the weather in 2017, know that the Storm Track 7 weather team will be there every step of the way, because we track storms.