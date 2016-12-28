Caffeine Fix: DUI charge dropped against driver who tested positive for caffeine

UPDATE: The DUI charge against a driver who tested positive for caffeine has been dropped.

Joseph Schwab was picked up in California last year.

Investigators say he was darting in and out of traffic and they believed he was under the influence following a sobriety test.

They took him to jail where he agreed to a blood test.

Only caffeine showed up in the test.

The district attorney said she planned to move forward with a DUI charge, but then yesterday, the charge was dropped.

"The defendant’s blood sample was sent to a laboratory for the testing of standardized substances, and it tested negative for those substances, but positive for caffeine. Not all known drugs that could cause impairment were tested at that time. Based upon the lack of drug results, the case did present some challenges. After recent discussion with the experts from forensic laboratories, they said it was, 'highly likely the defendant was under the influence of a drug.' After further consideration, without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the defendant’s system that impaired his ability to drive, we do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt," said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams.

