Dallas County sets jail bond measure amount at $22.9M - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dallas County sets jail bond measure amount at $22.9M

Posted: Updated:

ADEL, Iowa (AP) -- Dallas County supervisors have set the bond measure for a law enforcement center and jail at $22.9 million.

The Des Moines Register reports that the county board approved the figure Tuesday for voters to consider at the May 2 election.

Voters have rejected plans to build a replacement jail three times since 2013 as county officials struggle with jail overcrowding.

A consultant found earlier this year that the county could save $22 million over 30 years if it were to build a replacement jail and stops paying neighboring counties to house inmates. The Dallas County Jail has 48 beds, but the county averages 69 prisoners daily.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.