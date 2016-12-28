Former Iowa lawmaker suggested as possible agriculture secretary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HARDIN COUNTY (KWWL) -

President-Elect Donald Trump has not nominated an agriculture secretary yet, but if he listens to some of his advisers, a former Iowa lawmaker could end up on the list.

According to Agweek, some are suggesting he consider Annette Sweeney, a Republican who served in the House before losing to Pat Grassley in a primary four years ago. Sweeney is also one of 70 members on Trump's Agricultural Advisory Committee.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack is the current agriculture secretary.

