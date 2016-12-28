Dog stays by man's side at hospital - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog stays by man's side at hospital

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Dogs really are man's best friend.

A man in Peru fell and hit his head after having too much to drink. This is when his two dogs jumped in the ambulance before it took him to a nearby hospital. 

Medics and doctors let the dogs stay by the man while he waited for treatment. The dogs licked and nuzzled him during the wait.

It can be assumed his two faithful companions never left his side. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.