No "hatching" in some Hatchimals

The thing at the top of many Christmas lists are not all its cracked up to be.

Some say the Hatchimals their children received on Christmas will not hatch.

The toy is suppose to "hatch" from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub the shell after playing with it for 30 minutes.

The toy was hard to get during the holiday season with it selling out quickly in stores. 

The parent company, Spin Master, is urging customers to contact them via Twitter, but some tweets show it is difficult to get a response from the brand. 

Spin Master did not comment on the issue. 

