Democrat wins special election to replace Seng in Iowa Senate - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Democrat wins special election to replace Seng in Iowa Senate

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -


   DES MOINES -- State Rep. Jim Lykam has won the special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat in District 45.
   The Democrat received more than 73 percent of the votes in Tuesday's balloting, beating Republican Michael Gonzales and Libertarian Severin Gilbert. The seat was left open by the September death of Democratic Sen. Joe Seng. The eastern Iowa district includes parts of Davenport.
   Lykam's win will provide Democrats with their 20th seat in the Senate, which will be dominated by the Republicans' 29 members. The GOP also will control the Iowa House.
   Another special election will be needed to fill Lykam's 89th House District seat.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.