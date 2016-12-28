Iowa mother says her child was left unattended after flight

An Iowa mother is furious after she says her 12-year-old daughter was left unattended after a flight to Houston.

The child flew from Des Moines to Houston to visit her grandparents.

Dana Dunn says she paid extra to ensure that her daughter would be accompanied at all times --- from the airplane to the designated caregiver.

Dunn says the 12-year-old was later located by her grandmother --- sitting alone in a hallway near the gate.

"I sat on hold with them for 30 minutes and they said 'we're calling customer service to see if we can find her' and I said 'I know where she is, but you guys don't and that's a problem," said Dunn.

United Airlines says they are looking into what happened.

