Washpun makes Iowa Energy debut

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Wes Washpun has returned to the state of Iowa. The former UNI Panther hit one of four shots in his debut with the Iowa Energy of the NBDL.

Washpun, who had been playing his first season of professional basketball in Germany, returned to the United States in hopes of finding a better path to the NBA.

"Things weren't really working out over there, so I decided to come back and put my name in the waiver pool," said Washpun, "My agent felt that was the best decision for me career-wise was to see my opportunities here in the states, and I landed in a good place here in Des Moines with the Energy."

Washpun scored two points, dished out three assists, and grabbed two steals in the Energy's 139-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.