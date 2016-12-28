Drake women's coach Baranczyk sued by former assistant - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drake women's coach Baranczyk sued by former assistant

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Drake University and head women's basketball coach Jenny Baranczyk are being sued by a former assistant coach claiming discrimination.

According to the Des Moines Register, Courtney Graham claims she was pressured to resign approximately six months after Baranczyk learned she was gay, violating Iowa's anti-discrimination law. Graham joined the Drake coaching staff in 2012.

The lawsuit filed last Friday claims Graham was stripped of several coaching duties prior to her resignation in 2015.

Baranczyk and the university are the only defendants named in the lawsuit. No Drake officials have commented on the allegations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.