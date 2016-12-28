Hawks hit the lanes on 1st full day in Tampa

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Hawkeyes are bowling in Tampa, quite literally. Iowa and Florida spent the evening of their first full day in town squaring off on the bowling lanes of Splitsville.

It turns out the Hawks recent bowl luck, which has seed them drop four straight games, has extended to the alley as well. Iowa's six-man team of tight ends George Kittle and Peter Pekar, quarterback C.J. Beathard, wide receiver Riley McCarron, linebacker Amani Jones and offensive lineman Cole Croston lost to the Gators 797 to 691.

The outing capped off a day that started with Iowa's first official practice in Tampa.

The Hawkeyes and Gators kick off in the Outback Bowl on January 2.