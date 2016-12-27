Dubuque 'Star Wars' fans react to Carrie Fisher's death

News that the princess of the 'Star Wars' galaxy is not sitting well with many in Dubuque.

"I was shocked," said John Bennett. "She was so young."

Michael Vargas echoed his sentiment.

"I was sad. Very sad."

Many in Dubuque spending time at the theater Tuesday afternoon and evening, going to see the newest movie with series,and remembering Fisher, who played Princess Leia.

"I wasn't alive when the first ones came out, but I got into it later on. And I figured this would be a great way to honor her memory, to go see Rogue One today," said Jonathan Crawford.

Grant Grudzina, a co-owner of Mindframe Theaters in Dubuque, says the loss has hit hard for many.

"She's a real loss to the entire entertainment industry, you know, Hollywood. Both personally and professionally for all of us," he said.

Her character in the 'Star Wars' movies inspired generations of young women, like Katie Kroeger.

"I liked how she was this strong, independent thinker. And anytime Han would give her crap, she would give it right back to him. I mean, I dressed up as Princess Leia for more than one Halloween as a kid."

Now her fans mourn her loss and remember her contributions to Hollywood.

"I just hope she has a good afterlife, and I'm just really still sad that she died," said Kayla Vargas.

Mindframe Theaters is looking to get rights to one of Fisher's movies (not the Star Wars ones, they say, because the rights won't be available on those ones).

They hope to show whichever it is sometime later this week as a memorial of Fisher.

You can find information on their website http://mindframetheaters.com/.