Local company takes more than 600 employees on vacation

While many of us continue to brave the Iowa winter, hundreds of employees at Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, based in Waterloo, will soon be digging their toes into the Caribbean sand; all on the company dime.

Tony Means is just one of more than 600 employees owner Gary Bertch is taking on a Caribbean cruise in just a few weeks.

This isn't the first company trip, but it is the first since Means joined the team and it is just in time to celebrate his 10th year with the company.

"I know it was really nice of them to plan this for me. . .I didn't know they were going to ask everyone else, but that was really nice of them," said Means, who works in the marketing department.

But joking aside, the employees at Bertch have worked hard to meet company goals and after years of economic downturn, the company is finally seeing the tables turn.

"It is everybody and that is what it takes is all people working together. We are proud of the success we have had. We have had a lot of good years. Since the great recession, we have had some pretty tough years and everybody pulled together," said owner Gary Bertch.

A reminder of the company goals is painted on the walls of the manufacturing facility displaying each year's theme. This last year the theme was "The Workforce Awakens," and it certainly has.

"We knew it was within our grasp this year so there was always just that little extra push," said Means.

The more than 800 employees had the option of taking the trip or a cash bonus.

Bertch says he encourages the employees to take the trip as it is a good time for team building.

The company was founded nearly 40 years ago in a barn outside of Washburn.