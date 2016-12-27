Mom allegedly drives drunk, hands sippy cup of wine to five-year-old son

An Ohio woman is out on bail after police say she was driving drunk and handed a sippy cup of wine to a five-year-old boy.

27-year-old Elizabeth Floyd was arrested Friday in Loveland, Ohio.

A citizen called 911 to report she was driving erratically.

Police caught up and also saw her dangerous driving first hand.

Once Floyd was stopped, police said she handed a sippy cup full of wine to a five-year-old boy in the car with her.

Floyd failed a field sobriety test, and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.169 -- more than twice the legal limit. She faces charges of child endangerment and drunk driving.

Police released a 911 call, where a concerned driver followed Floyd until police could catch up.