Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Written by Sara Belmont
(Reuters) - Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.

A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. The lobby is often thronged with tourists.

