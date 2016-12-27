UPDATE: Body found in Webster County field ruled homicide

UPDATE: The death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to autopsy results.

-------------------------------------------------------

A death investigation is underway after a man is found in a central Iowa field. The body was found southwest of Fort Dodge.

It's been taken to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the identity and the cause of death. The Division of Criminal Investigation is helping the Webster County Sheriff's Office with the case.