Lockdown lifted at Cedar Rapids Day School after bomb scare

Cedar Rapids Day School was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as a bomb squad was called to the area for what police are calling a suspicious device.

The school is located on 1st Avenue downtown and was blocked off for several blocks in both directions for about an hour and a half.

While the scene is clear now, this afternoon it was filled with emergency crews and some worried parents.

A robot worked to remove the device from a bench outside of the Cedar Rapids Day School which according to their website is a place for babies through kindergarteners.

"The school was put on lockdown the kids were all moved to the basement of the facility and it's all brick and steel frame," says Sgt. J.D. Verschoore, CRPD Bomb Squad Commander.

City buses waited nearby in case the school needed to evacuate.

A K9 was seen sniffing the area shortly before police deemed it safe.

"We are fairly confident that it's not an explosive but we are still running some test and things on it to determine exactly what it is," Sgt. Verschoore says.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation although they believe the public is safe.

"See if we can find out who put it there and possibly make a charge," Sgt. Verschoore told us.

Parents were able to pick up their children once the area was clear.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department bomb squad responded to 28 incidents last year but they say it rare to have one like this where something appeared to be intentionally placed.

Although police don't believe this was an explosive they do always want people to call if they see something and find it suspicious.

