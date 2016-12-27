Some Iowa voters return to cast ballots in special election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Some Iowa voters are returning to the ballot box for one more election before the end of the year.

Polls opened Tuesday morning for a special election to fill the District 45 seat left open by the September death of Iowa Democratic Sen. Joe Seng. The eastern Iowa district includes parts of Davenport. Polls will close at 9 p.m.

Republicans in the state Senate secured a 29-19 lead over Democrats following the Nov. 8 election. The outcome of Tuesday's special election will not affect the new GOP majority.

Data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office show about 15,600 Democrats and about 7,800 Republicans are registered in the district as active. The three candidates for the seat are Libertarian Severin Gilbert, Republican Michael Gonzales and Democrat Jim Lykam.

